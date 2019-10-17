7-year-old caught vaping at school

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WHTM) — A second-grader at a Wisconsin Elementary School was caught vaping in class.

Nicole Hearold, a parent of fellow students, told WISN, “That’s terrible. I mean, I can’t even imagine. Obviously the child has seen an adult or someone else doing that to even know what to do.”

Police say the vaping device used by the 7-year-old boy at Country Dale Elementary School was found in his mother’s purse and it contains CBD oil.

“I’m sure she regrets leaving it in her purse where he could get a hold of it,” Hearold said.

WISN reports a social worker from child protective services picked up the child from the school and took him to a children’s hospital to get checked out.

Authorities later returned the boy to his mother and do not plan to file charges in the case.