73-year-old woman kills neighbor with brick

BLADENSBURG, Md. (AP) – Authorities in Maryland say a 73-year-woman is accused of bludgeoning her 82-year-old neighbor to death with a brick.

Prince George’s County Police said in a news release that Chun Yong Oh is charged with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Hwa Cha Pak.

News outlets report officers were dispatched to a Bladensburg apartment building Sunday morning for a welfare check and found Pak suffering from upper body trauma in a back garden.

Police say Pak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Oh and Pak had been engaged in a dispute before Oh struck Pak multiple times with a brick. Oh then called 911 to “report the murder.”

Oh is being held without bond.

