8-year-old rescued at sea on inflatable unicorn warns ‘never’ go on a float in the ocean

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WHTM) — An 8-year-old boy swept away from the North Carolina coast on a raft shaped like a unicorn is warning other young swimmers not to make the same mistake.

Declan O’Connor told ABC News he learned an important lesson last week when a gust of wind blew the raft nearly half a mile out to sea.

“Now I know never go out on a float ever again in the ocean,” O’Connor said. “I was really scared and thinking, like, I might die.”

Oak Island Water Rescue volunteers said the unicorn float acted as a sail and moved too fast for the boy to stop.

His father immediately jumped into action but couldn’t get to his son.

“As soon as we saw him moving away, we went after him,” Don O’Connor told ABC News. “We weren’t making ground, we were moving away faster, but his mom called 911 right away.”

“My son is floating out in the middle of the ocean on a floaty thing,” Jill O’Connor told 911 dispatchers. “He doesn’t have a life jacket on. He doesn’t, he doesn’t really know how to swim.”

Before officials made it to the beach, the Oak Island Water Rescue team of volunteers set out to sea to bring the young boy back to shore.

“It was a lot of tears, exhalation, being grateful and thankful for those rescuers,” Jill O’Connor told ABC News.