911 audio released in case of missing 5-year-old girl

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WHTM) – In an emotional 911 call, the mother of a 5-year-old New Jersey girl who disappeared from a park last month frantically told dispatchers that she couldn’t find her daughter.

The recording of Noema Alavez Perez’s call was released Thursday. She told a dispatcher that Dulce Maria Alavez was playing with her 3-year-old brother when she disappeared Sept. 16.

Perez had remained in her vehicle about 30 yards away with her 8-year-old sister.

“They were running to the park and then me and my sister, we came down. When we got here at the park, she wasn’t here,” Perez told the dispatcher. “They said that my son was just crying. His ice cream, they said that somebody threw his ice cream on the floor and my daughter just ran away.”

“People say that somebody — probably somebody took her,” she said.

Police said they have information that a man lured Dulce from the swings where she was playing and into a red van with tinted windows and a sliding door on the passenger side.

The last images of her are with her mom and brother buying ice cream at a nearby store before going to the park.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $35,000 for information in the case.

