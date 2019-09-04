911 operator helps woman deliver baby on side of road

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (WHTM) – The side of the road became a delivery room when a woman went into labor and had no idea what to do. Fortunately, 911 dispatcher, Chris Morris, helped walk her through it WSB-TV reports.

WSB-TV said Morris gets murder calls, drowning calls, all kinds of emergencies, but he never got a call where he had to help deliver a baby on the side of this road.

Sunday just after noon on I-20 westbound WSB-TV said a mother trying to get her 37 weeks pregnant daughter to the hospital had to call 911 when her daughter went into labor.

Morris instructed her to keep her eyes on the road.

“The baby’s head is out,” the mother told Morris on the phone.

Morris gave the mother instructions on how to prepare for the delivery and stayed calm while the expectant mother screamed from the pain, WSB-TV said.

It was a triumphant moment for the new mother, the new grandmother and the dispatcher.

The mother, her newborn and grandmother are doing fine WSB-TV reports.