LOUISIANA (ABC News) – A boyfriend’s creative proposal took a tragic turn after diving underwater to show a proposal note and ring, he never made it back to the surface.

ABC reports 40-year-old Steven Weber wanted his girlfriend, Kenesha Antoine to understand the depths of his heart when he proposed to her underwater last Thursday.

The couple was staying at a luxury resort on Pemba Island in Tanzania.

Kenesha was inside their out-of-this-world underwater bedroom that rents for $1,700 a night, recording on her cell phone when a surprise came to the window at 30 feet deep.

It was the love of her life, with a ring and a message that said “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you.” she said yes, a million times yes.

But after that wonderful moment, he drowned. The CEO of the resort says it was a “fatal accident” and that Weber died while “freediving alone.”

His family, his friends, and his fiance are all heartbroken. In a Facebook post, she wrote that “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer.”

The U.S. State Department is working with the family to bring Weber home to Louisiana for a funeral.