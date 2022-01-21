A definite McDon’t: Fast food restaurant inside the hospital sparks outrage

TAMPA, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospital goof tends to get a bad rap, but doctors are taking a big swing against the food option at a Florida hospital.

A new billboard targets Tampa General Hospital for having a McDonald’s inside the facility. The billboard says “I’m Not Lovin’ the Ventilator,” and that high-fat diets can contribute to obesity and put COVID patients at greater risk. The physicians behind the billboard believe the hospital is sending the wrong message.

“It’s the wrong message that is passed on. For people can have choices if they like outside hospitals, it’s fine, no problem there. But a hospital is a place where people were supposed to get educated for being healthy,” Dr. Yves Homsy said.

In response to the backlash, Tampa General says it provides a wide variety of food options and believes everyone can make their own choices about what to eat.