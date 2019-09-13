A full moon on Friday the 13th? No need to worry, experts say

A nearly full Harvest Moon is seen on October 04, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A look at the calendar and the sky tonight could fill the superstitious with dread. A full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th.

If it puts your mind at ease, the experts at NASA say it’s not exactly a full moon for those of us on Eastern Standard Time, not until early Saturday morning at 12:33 a.m.

And if that’s not enough to put your mind at ease, NASA adds another point.

“A full moon just means that we can see the half of the moon that is facing the sun. There’s always a full moon somewhere in space! It’s just your perspective,” the space agency wrote on its Twitter page.

As the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the end of summer and start of fall, this full moon is known as the Harvest Moon.

The moon will be full Friday in the Central, Mountain and Pacific time zones.

The last time there was a split-time zone Harvest Moon was on June 13, 2014, when the Eastern time zone saw it on Friday the 13th and the rest of the country experienced it the day before, ABC News reports.

The last nationwide full moon on Friday the 13th happened on Oct. 13, 2000. It’s not expected to happen again until August 13, 2049.