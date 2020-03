NEW YORK, N. Y. (WHTM) — A New York hospital has set up a makeshift morgue as the city deals with thousands of coronavirus cases.

Bellevue Hospital created the field morgue with tents and refrigerated trucks. The hospital says it’s preparing for a possible surge in the need of autopsies.

New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak here in the U.S.

Cases there are doubling every three days.

At last check, the city was reporting 39, 140 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus.