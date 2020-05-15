AAA forgoes Memorial Day travel forecast amid pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AAA says for the first time in 20 years, the association will not release a Memorial Day travel forecast, but that it will return next year.

AAA says that data used to predict the number of people traveling during the holiday was upended by the coronavirus pandemic. It does, however, report to expect fewer people on the roads.

AAA says the record for the lowest travel volume for Memorial Day was 31 million travelers in 2009, following the heels of the housing market crash and ensuing recession.

“Last year, 43 million Americans traveled for Memorial Day Weekend – the second-highest travel volume on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel volumes in 2000,” senior vice president Paula Twidale said in a release. “With social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low.”

The association says it anticipates making projects for the late summer and fall and that online books have been rising since mid-April. It says Americans are perhaps getting antsy being cooped-up throughout state-varying shelter-in-place orders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has maintained its position that people should opt to reduce unnecessary travel.