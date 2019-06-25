Abandoned puppy found with trash dumped along Mississippi road

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WHTM) – Authorities are looking for the person who left a starving puppy among the trash they dumped along a Mississippi road.

Sharon Norton, an animal control officer at Brookhaven Police Department, wrote on Facebook that she found the puppy after a tip Monday morning.

“To the person that dumped this chair, your puppy was waiting for you to come back, slowly starving to death because it was afraid to leave the chair to find food,” Norton wrote in the post.

“Shame on you for doing this to this puppy, but one day Karma will meet up with you.”

Norton said the puppy would be fed and placed up for adoption.