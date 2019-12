PENSACOLA, Fla. (WHTM) — According to our sister station WKRG News 5, military officials are working an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

The shooter is dead according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

At least 5 people have been taken to at least one local hospital.

No other information on fatalities.