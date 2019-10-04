Adams County female airman killed in double murder-suicide

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (WHTM) – A female airman from Adams County was shot and killed in Wyoming early Tuesday morning in an apparent double murder and suicide, base officials said.

Abigail M. Smith, 24, who graduated from Bermudian Springs High School, was identified by base officials as one of the people found dead in the shooting that occurred at about midnight off base.

Michael Tolar, 44, and Brian Perkins, 46, both from Cheyenne, were also found dead.

The investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department determined Smith and Tolar met with Perkins in the parking lot of Romero Park.

Police say Perkins shot Smith and Tolar before turning the gun on himself.

“The [Cheyenne Police Department] is considering personal relationships as a motivating factor,” according to a statement posted on the department’s Facebook page. The case remains under investigation, police said.

Information from Stars and Stripes.