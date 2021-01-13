AG Shapiro, bipartisan coalition condemn attack on U.S. Capitol

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen–in connection with a bipartisan coalition of attorney generals in all fifty states–condemning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Words matter. Leaders must speak and act with moral clarity,” AG Shapiro said.

The bipartisan letter included state attorney generals from all 50 states, territories, and the District of Columbia. It details the “unlawful entry, theft and destruction” of the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday and asserts that the coalition condemns the actions that took place.

In addition to their commitment to protecting the public, AG Shapiro and the bipartisan effort want to ensure that the violent actions should not go unchecked.

“We all just witnessed a very dark day in America. The events of January 6 represent a direct, physical challenge to the rule of law and our democratic republic itself. Together, we will continue to do our part to repair the damage done to institutions and build a more perfect union,” the letter stated.

AG Shapiro joins state and U.S. lawmakers, as well as Gov. Tom Wolf in condemning the violence at the Capitol, and calling for accountability in last week’s riots.