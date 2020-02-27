Airbnb offering an elephant-sized stay on the Jersey Shore

MARGATE, N.J. (WHTM) — Sometimes there’s an elephant in the room, but in this case, the elephant is the room.

Lucy the Elephant is one of the first and only National Historic Landmarks, and now it’s listed on Airbnb.

The elephant was built in 1881 and is older than the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Thousands of guests still flock to see the elephant year after year but now people can book a stay inside Lucy’s famous walls.

Guests can only stay on March 17, 18 or 19. Each of the three overnight stays is priced at $138, to honor the number of years Lucy has served as a New Jersey Shore icon.

Standing six stories high, Lucy calls Margate, New Jersey her home. Lucy hosted her first stay in 1902 but over the years, she’s also been a tavern and even hosted former United States President Woodrow Wilson.

Lucy’s interior is modeled after what it would have looked like when she was briefly a summer vacation home in the early 20th century.

Richard Helfant the Executive Director of the Save Lucy Committee helped restore and preserved Lucy for the past 50 years.

To celebrate this historic stay, Airbnb will make a donation to the Save Lucy Committee, supporting efforts to keep Lucy the Elephant standing “Jersey strong” so new generations can visit for years to come.

If you want to stay inside a piece of history that continues to invigorate the Jersey Shore, you can request to book this experience. Reservations open March 5 at 12 p.m.

More details are available on airbnb.com.