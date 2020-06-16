Airlines to ban passengers who refuse to wear mask

United Airlines now says it will start banning passengers who refuse to wear a face mask.

The new policy will go into effect on Thursday.

It’ll require flight attendants to ask passengers whose faces are not covered to use a mask. They’ll be offered one if they don’t have their own but if they still say “no” their names could be put on an internal restriction list when they reach their destination and after that United flights could be off-limits.

American Airlines has announced a similar policy.