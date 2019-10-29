Amber Alert continues for 14-year-old Virginia girl in extreme danger

BUMPASS, Va. (WHTM) — Authorities continue to search for a missing 14-year-old in extreme danger from Virginia.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Isabel Hicks after police say she was abducted on October 21 and could be in Logan or Cabell counties.

Hicks was last reported seen at her home in Bumpass, Virginia, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Officials believe she is with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Bruce Lynch, 33, who is believed to be armed and dangerous with a 9mm handgun. He allegedly displayed recent suicidal ideations.

“There isn’t any evidence that makes us think Isabel was taken forcibly. However, she’s a very young 14-year-old who hasn’t had any contact with her family since last Monday,” Donnie Lowe, Louisa County Sheriff, said to WRIC.

WRIC reports, Lynch is believed to be driving a 2003 silver/blue Toyota Matrix with the rear passenger door handle missing, and there might be a camouflage tarp covering part of the passenger window.

Anyone with information on Isabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.