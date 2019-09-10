Arizona family reunited with missing dog 4 years after they last saw him

PHOENIX, AZ. (WHTM) – Brother and sister Tony and Sara Torres admit they had nearly given up hope after their dog Chewy went missing four years ago.

KNXV reports that miraculously a good samaritan recently found Chewy and brought him to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in Arizona.

They say the news came as quite a shock.

Sara says to KNXV, “My mom rushes in my room and says they found Chewy! And I’m like Chewy, what the heck?”

The Torres family first found Chewy abandoned in an alley in their back yard, they said at the time he was covered in chewing gum.

“He was really spunky, we named him Chewy because of the gum but he also liked to chew on things,” Sara said.

Sara told KNXV they cleaned him up, took him to the vet and then made the best decision ever, spending the extra money to get Chewy a microchip.

He was part of the family for just six months before the Torres’ suspect someone may have taken Chewy from their yard.

Weeks, months, and even years passed but Chewy never returned.

Tony said to KNXV, “It’s hard because after four years not seeing him we just sort of expected that he wasn’t going to come back again.”

And when he was found, Chewy was in really bad shape.

Someone from Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said that when Chewy came in he was on death’s door, he was crushed and it was obvious he had received trauma from some type of animal.

Chewy had a broken jaw, was severely infected and eventually had to have a leg removed.

“It was really hard to hold back tears when we saw him just laying there, you know, not really moving,” Sara said.

But the Two Pups Wellness Fund stepped in, paying for all of Chewy’s medical expenses.

The family reunited and forever grateful.

“They’ve helped us so much in all of this to pay for all the surgeries and stuff like that,” Tony said.

This just shows pet owners how important it is to microchip your pet. If that information is there, they will find you.

In the four years, Chewy was missing, the family had adopted six other animals so he has lots of company.

You can help save the lives of injured animals like Chewy by visiting https://twopups.org/

–

Information from KNXV https://www.abc15.com