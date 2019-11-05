Arizona relative says at least 9 U.S. citizens killed in North Mexico

MEXICO (WHTM) — At least nine U.S. citizens, including four children, who live in the Mexican border state of Sonora have been killed in a shooting attack, relatives said Monday.

Investigators say they haven’t been able to confirm who the victims are, or where they are from but a woman in Queen Creek, Arizona, says the victims are her American relatives.

According to KPHO-TV, Leah Staddon is glued to her phone, waiting for any word from her family members in Mexico.

Leah’s sister-in-law, cousin, and nephew’s wife left their family’s ranch outside of Bavispe, Sonora, for a wedding in Chihuahua, with their children in tow.

“My sister could actually see the smoke from her house and they heard the gunshots,” Staddon said to KPHO-TV.

She says another family member saw one of the SUV’s they had taken on the side of the road a few miles away from the ranch.

“We just knew the vehicle was on fire and bullet holes all throughout it. It took a good hour or so to get the information they were in it. The 4 children. They were all dead,” Staddon said.

The other 2 cars, Staddon says, disappeared.

“My sister in law was in one, with 9 of her children and then my cousin was in one with her baby,” Staddon said.

Leah says some of her relatives have recently talked about moving to the states because of the violence there.

As for a motive, Staddon says she has no idea why anyone would want to harm innocent women and children.

“We just can’t believe this is actually happening to our family, it just seems like a bad dream,” Staddon said.

KPHO-TV reports that Mexican officials say the area is remote, which is slowing down their investigation.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau, tweeted that he’s closely monitoring the situation in the area.