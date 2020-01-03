Arizona teen severely injured saving 3 nieces from oncoming car

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old Arizona boy pushed his three young nieces out of the path of an oncoming car but was struck and suffered severe head injuries.

Javier Solis and his nieces were in a Phoneix crosswalk when the car made a left turn and came right for them Wednesday evening. Aylin Garcia, 11, told television stations KTVK and KPHO the car would have hit her, her 4-year-old sister, and their 12-year-old cousin Stacey Solis if Javier had not reacted.

Javier’s family said he has three fractures in his skull and some broken limbs. He had surgery Thursday. Doctors planned to wake him Friday.

The girls haven’t been able to see him in the hospital, but they know what they want to tell him when they do.

“I want him to know that we love him and to feel better,” Garcia said.

“He’s a great guy and I’m so grateful for him saving the rest of our lives,” Stacey Solis said.

Police are still investigated but said the driver, who stayed on scene, was likely not impaired.

Information and video from KTVK-TV and KPHO-TV; https://www.azfamily.com/