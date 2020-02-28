Arkansas police concerned about coronavirus contaminated meth, offers to test it

FOREST CITY, Ark. (WHTM) — St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas shared a post on their Facebook page saying any recently purchased methamphetamine could be contaminated with coronavirus.

The department is offering to test the meth for free in the privacy of your home, if you’re uncomfortable with bringing drugs to a police department.

The sheriff’s Office posted the announcement to its official Facebook page Wednesday morning and it’s causing a lot of backlash.

“Better safe than sorry,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

A similar post was also shared by the Merrill Post Department in Wisconsin, which also received mixed reactions.

Though most people found the warning amusing, police feel they are only trying to help.