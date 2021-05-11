Atlanta spa shooter may face death penalty along with hate crime charges

ATLANTA, (WHTM) — A man accused of killing eight people at three Atlanta area spas may face the death penalty.

A prosecutor says she’ll seek the death penalty and hate crime charges after Robert Aaron Long was indicted today for murder in four of these cases.

A separate grand jury will decide charges for the other deaths in a different county.

Investigators say long killed those eight people over the course of a few hours back in March. All but one of the victims were women, and six of the eight were of Asian descent.