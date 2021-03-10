LIVE NOW: Attorney General Josh Shapiro to participate in panel to discuss election security

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will participate in a virtual panel to discuss election security.
Shapiro will join Janet Napolitano, Former Secretary of Homeland Security and Director of Berkeley’s Center for Security in Politics, Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, Arizona Secretary of State, and Matthew Masterson, Fellow, Stanford Internet Observatory, former Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, CISA, DHS.
The panel will begin at 4 PM and the video will be available above.