Authorities arrest ex-Brunswick DA on charges linked to Ahmaud Arbery death investigation

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities arrested former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges related to the investigation into Ahmaud Arbery‘s death.

Johnson was processed into the Glynn County Jail Wednesday morning on charges of violation of oath by public officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

The Georgia Attorney General, Chris Carr announced Johnson indictment Thursday.

Abery, a Black man, was killed on February 23, 2020, by a white father, Greg McMichael, and his son Travis as he was running in their neighborhood. Greg McMichael had worked as an investigator in Johnson’s office.

The indictment alleges Johnson showed “favor and affection” to Greg McMichael and “did knowingly and willfully hinder” Glynn County police officers from arresting Travis McMichael.

If convicted, Johnson could face one to five years for violation of oath and up to 12 months for the misdemeanor obstruction charge.