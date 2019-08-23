Authorities: Florida woman stuffed dog in car trunk

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WHTM) – A woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after authorities say she was videotaped putting an emaciated dog in the hot trunk of her car.

Sara Perry, 27, of Cocoa, Florida, took the dog to the Central Brevard Humane Society on Thursday and asked the shelter to either take the dog or euthanize it because she no longer wanted it, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a Facebook video.

The shelter staff told Perry they were full and unable to accept the animal, and that they do not euthanize unwanted dogs for the public.

Ivey said that Perry became extremely angry and returned to her car, where a video was recorded of her shoving the dog into the trunk and driving away.

The dog, Neptune, was taken to the sheriff office’s animal care center where a veterinarian examined him and concluded he had severe malnutrition.