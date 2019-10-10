Authorities recover body of fourth victim in canal car crash

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy who was one of four family members who died after their car plunged into a canal in northern Delaware.

Brandi Lindsey said authorities informed her husband that the body recovered Thursday morning was that of their son Ethan. Two brothers, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey Jr. and 16-year-old Kyree, also died in Sunday’s accident, along with their 12-year-old cousin Eric Lindsey.

The victims and other family members were traveling to a football game in separate cars when they took a wrong turn and wound up on a gravel road along the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal.

Willis Lindsey Sr. said the vehicle driven by his eldest son plunged into the canal as they were trying to make their way back to the main road.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.