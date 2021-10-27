Authorities to provide additional information in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff and District Attorney will hold a joint press conference at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 about the fatal shooting on a movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Serious questions remain about whether safety protocols were followed.

While it’s not clear if the ammunition in the incident were live bullets, there are new reports about what allegedly happened just hours before Halyna Hutchins’ death. According to Sharon Waxman, Editor-in-Chief of “The Wrap”, sources on the set allege crewmembers had been firing live ammo off-set earlier that day.

“There were crew members who had gone off and done, sort of passing the time fun shooting at targets out in the desert before the shooting occurred with guns from the set, including the gun that killed Hutchins,” said Waxman.

Legal experts expect Baldwin and other members of the production team could be facing tremendous fallout, likely in the form of civil lawsuits. The district attorney’s office says criminal charges have not been ruled out.