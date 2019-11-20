Autistic teen missing for 10 days in Wyoming wilderness

NATRONA COUNTY, Wyo. (WHTM) — Searchers in Wyoming hope newly discovered footprints will help lead them to a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for 10 days.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says Joey Peterson has autism and left his rural home wearing just a hoodie and pajama pants on November 10.

Trackers located his footprints Saturday miles away from his house and headed toward a steep and mountainous area.

Police say searchers are using dogs and horses to help locate the teen. They have also combed through 240 square miles of prairies, wooded areas, and bodies of water looking for Peterson.

They are now concentrating their efforts on new footprints discovered Tuesday.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says people with autism are known to sometimes wander off on their own and get lost.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the case.