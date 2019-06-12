Baby deer rescued from storm drain

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (WHTM) — Firefighters in northern California rescued a baby deer that was stuck in a storm drain.

Sacramento television station KTXL reports a woman was delivering newspapers to homes in El Dorado Hills when she saw a doe standing near the storm drain and almost hit it with her car. She stopped and heard the fawn’s cries.

A wildlife rescue team and firefighters were called in as the doe patiently stood by, and the fawn and its mother were ultimately reunited.

Officials said the baby deer is about a week old.