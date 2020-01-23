Baby’s first taste of ice cream goes viral

LODI, Calif. (WHTM) — A video of a baby’s first taste of ice cream has taken over the internet.

Blakely Rose Jernigan, a 9-month-old baby, enjoyed her first lick of ice cream at a Baskin-Robbins in California and the video her mom captured has gone viral.

Baskin-Robbins even commented on the video saying “Too cute.”

Blakely takes one lick and her eyes light up so she grabs the cone with both hands and goes back in for more.

Blakely’s mom Brittani Jernigan posted the video on Facebook and TikTok and the video has received thousands of views and comments.