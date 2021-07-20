Back-To-School: Teachers can save big at Target, other stores

(WTAJ) — The start of the new school year is approaching, which means it is time for teachers to hit the stores and stock up on supplies for their classrooms.

School supply shopping can be expensive, don’t miss out on these deals happening at stores nationwide.

Target, 15% off

Each year, Target holds the Bullseye’s Teacher Prep Event from July 18 to July 31 where teachers can get a 15% discount on key classroom supplies. To get the discount, teachers need to be signed up for the free Target Circle rewards program.

A list of eligible products for the discount can be found on Target’s website. Certain items are excluded from the discount such as backpacks, clearance, electronics and lunch bags.

Michaels, 15% off

Teachers can receive a 15% off coupon during the entire year once they complete the teacher verification process and create a Michaels account.

The discount can be applied online and in-store by providing a phone number or email at checkout.

JOANN, 15% off

Teachers can sign up for the JOANN Teacher Rewards Digital Discount Card to receive 15% off their purchase all year round.

A valid educator identification will be required to register for the discount card.

Barnes and Noble, 20% off

Teachers can sign up to become a B&N Educator for free and receive 20% off qualifying book purchases.

A sign-up in-store is required, visit the store locator website to find a location near you.

Staples, 20% off

Through Sept. 30, teachers can receive a 20% discount when they sign up for the Classroom Rewards program on the Staples Connect app.

This program allows parents to give a percentage of their in-store Staples purchase back to an enrolled teacher or school of their choice.

Teachers must be enrolled in the program to receive the discount and can earn 5% back all year long to use toward school supply purchases.

Dollar General, 30% off

Through Sept. 6, Dollar General will grant teachers a 30% off discount for in-store purchases of back-to-school supplies. Supplies included in the deal are pens, pencils, markers, crayons, paper, notebooks, scissors, binders, folders, glue, rulers and backpacks and lunch boxes.

To get the discount, teachers will need to sign up for a Dollar General account and complete a teacher verification process. 24 to 48 hours after the verification process, teachers will be able to add the discount to their account as a digital coupon.

Once approved, teachers can use their 30% off coupon up to four times during the promotion period but are limited to one use per day.