Bear sliding on snow caught on camera

WEST GLACIER, Mont. – The National Park Service is warning visitors to Glacier National Park that snow fields in summer are still a hazard.

To prove their point, the park service posted a video of a bear on a wild slide to Glacier’s Facebook page.

“This bear found out how hard it is to stop and regain balance once you start slipping on snow,” the post reads. “Crossing snow and ice can lead to serious injuries and even death. Consider turning around instead of crossing a snow field, especially if you don’t have the proper gear.”

“We are happy to report that no bears were injured during the filming of this video!”