Ben and Jerry’s: Debuts new limited batch to promote criminal justice reform

WASHINGTON, (WHTM) – Ben and Jerry’s is out with a new ice cream flavor to promote criminal justice reform.

The new flavor is called Justice ReMix’d and it features cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with chunks of cinnamon roll dough and spicy fudge brownies.

Ben and Jerry’s has partnered with a multi-racial civil rights organization, The Advancement Project National Office, that works with local grassroots organizers on racial justice issues.

The company says they’ve been advocates for social justice and equity throughout their 40-year history.

“Our approach to creating social change is to raise up the work non-profits are doing on the ground,” said Co-Founder Ben Cohen, in a release. “We bring every resource we have to support them—our business voice, our connection with fans, our Scoop Shop community and of course, ice cream. Somehow, it’s easier to talk about difficult issues over a scoop or two.”

Part of the proceeds from the sale of Justice ReMix’d go to support the Advancement Project National Office.