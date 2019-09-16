Bermuda to face lashing from Hurricane Humberto

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it expects Hurricane Humberto to lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week.

The Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday that Humberto could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night, bringing with it the likelihood of tropical-storm-force winds to Bermuda on Wednesday, with heavy rain beginning Thursday.

Over the next few days, swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern U.S. Atlantic coast from central Florida to North Carolina. Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.

The National Weather Service issued warnings of dangerous beach conditions for central Florida’s Atlantic coast due to the risks of dangerous rip currents and high surf.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.