WASHINGTON (WHTM) — Texas Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is ending his campaign a little over 7 months after starting his bid for Presidency.

O’Rourke had notably struggled to capture the public, lagging in polls behind top Democratic front-runners like Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” he said.

O’Rourke’s campaign comes to close after previously throwing his hat into the presidential ring in mid-March.