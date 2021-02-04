Beyond the Forecast: Weather Wagers – Watching the Big Game!

Meteorologists Brett Thackara and Dan Tomaso have been tracking the weather affecting each NFL playoff game and now it is time for the big weekend in Tampa! This is a unique neutral site championship weekend because it is at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, this is an outdoor stadium without a roof protecting it from the elements.

For the game, we do expect lingering clouds and the chances of stray showers as a cold front tries to sink south of the Tampa area. The winds will also shift to be steady around 10 mph from the northwest during the game. In general, the game could be a little damp and cooler with the strengthening winds.

Brett and Dan also make their picks for the game and talk about the trends for the Midstate forecast this weekend, live at 4 PM!