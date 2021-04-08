Biden takes aim at ghost guns ‘fueling the gun violence epidemic’ in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing what the White House calls a “gun violence public health epidemic.”

Biden is taking aim at so-called “ghost guns,” which are homemade firearms that lack commercial serial numbers or authentic firearms that have had serial numbers removed.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said ghost guns were responsible in part for fueling gun violence in the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s largest gun show promoter banned the sale of ghost gun kits from its gun shows in March of 2021. Shapiro touted the deal made with Eagle Arms Productions that aimed to reduce violent crimes.

“Ghost guns are fueling the gun violence epidemic that takes the lives of Pennsylvanians every single day. Once these DIY homemade gun kits are in the wrong hands, in mere hours they become untraceable, fully operational firearms causing so much senseless violence,” said Shapiro.

Buyers of ghost gun kits do not have to pass a background check in order to get them.

Director of Ceasefire Pa. Adam Garber says that makes them dangerous.

“Because they don’t have to follow existing gun safety laws like background checks and they’re untraceable, it means they’re quickly becoming the weapon of choice for people who want to harm others in violent crimes,” Garber said.

The Biden administration is also expected to tighten regulations on pistol-stabilizing braces, like the one used during the Boulder, Colorado, shooting last month that left 10 dead. The rule will designate pistols used with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, which require a federal license to own and are subject to a more thorough application process and a $200 tax.