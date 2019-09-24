Boeing to pay 737 crash victims’ families $145K each

A $50 million fund for compensating families of people killed in crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has begun taking claims.

Fund officials said Monday they have begun accepting applications, with a deadline of Dec. 31 for submitting claims.

Boeing is providing money for the fund, which works out to nearly $145,000 for each of the 346 people who died in crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Nearly 100 lawsuits have been filed against Boeing by at least a dozen law firms representing families of the Ethiopian Airlines crash victims, who came from 35 different countries, including nine U.S. citizens and 19 Canadians.

Family members will not forfeit the right to litigate as a condition of participation.

The lawsuits assert that Boeing defectively designed the automated flight control system. The system is believed to have repeatedly forced the nose lower in both accidents.

The fund is overseen Kenneth Feinberg and Camille S. Biros, who oversaw compensation for victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and survivors of the clergy sex abuse scandal.

The 737 Max remains grounded since March after fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

The Federal Aviation Administration is meeting with international regulators to explain its review of changes that Boeing is making in the plane, including updates to a flight-control system implicated in the accidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.