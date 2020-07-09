Both Pence and Biden to visit Pennsylvania Thursday

(LANCASTER, Pa.) — Both Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden are visiting the Keystone State Thursday.

Pence is set to arrive at the Lancaster Airport at 11:10 a.m.

Details have not yet been released, but abc27 is told he will be attending a fundraiser in Manheim Township.

The Vice President will then take a bus tour from Lancaster County to Philadelphia.

He will participate in a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corporation, which is a wireless equipment company in Chester County.

He will also be talking to law enforcement officers and their families at a Fraternal Order of Police lodge in Philadelphia.

The Vice President was in Pennsylvania just a few months ago, as was the President himself.

The Republican Committee of Lancaster County says in the last couple of weeks, it has had hundreds of people come in to pick up signs and learn how to do voter contact tracing.

“Once we’ve hit this COVID economy and we’re coming out of it, it’s imperative that we have Trump at the helm of the economy and not Biden, who would just devastate our economy,” said Kirk Radanovic, the chairman of the Lancaster Republicans.

Radanovic believes the high enthusiasm of people who want to get involved in the election will translate to votes for the Republican party in November.

“The Vice President knows how important Pennsylvania is and knows how important Lancaster County is to Trump’s reelection. the reelection of Trump will come through Lancaster County,” said Radanovic.

The Pennsylvania Democrats released a statement about Pence’s visit, saying in part, “Pence is coming back to Pennsylvania to spin Trump’s failed record, but Pennsylvanians know the truth: Donald Trump has broken his promises to our communities and left us behind….Nothing Pence says can undo the damage caused by Trump’s failures. Pennsylvania voters will hold them accountable in november and elect Joe Biden.”

Biden is touring a metal works facility in Dunmore, Lackawanna County Thursday.

He was in Lancaster two weeks ago.

Both campaigns have spent a considerable amount of time in Pennsylvania over the last few months.

Trump won Pennsylvania is 2016, but Biden considers it home territory, since he was born outside of Scranton.