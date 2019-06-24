Bounty hunter’s wife remains in coma in Honolulu hospital

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane “Dog” Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Beth Chapman is in a medically induced coma in the intensive care unit of Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday, June 23, 2019. Chapman was diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2017 and said in November 2018 that the cancer had returned despite surgery. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman remained in a medically induced coma Monday so that she can be treated without suffering pain.

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out, family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said. Chapman was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor. But she was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Chapman, 51, was hospitalized in Honolulu Friday after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily. Doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment, Wood-Sword said.

“Duane and the family feel she’s such a fighter, she could get better,” Wood-Sword said. “The family still has hope.”

The A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On The Hunt.”

In 2016, Beth Chapman ran for president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States, and won. She has said she was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado, where she’s originally from. That record was beat by her own daughter, she said.

In January, the Chapmans announced their bail bonds office in Honolulu was closing because the building would be demolished. Tourists would sometimes stop by Da Kine Bail Bonds because episodes of their shows were filmed there. They later opened a logo shop in the same building.

The couple said they were looking at other locations.