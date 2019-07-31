Boy, 10, charged after classmate hit in face with ball

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 10-year-old boy in suburban Detroit is charged with aggravated assault after hitting a 9-year-old classmate in the face with a rubber playground ball.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says the older boy threw the ball “with force” during a game of tips, causing his classmate to suffer a concussion and abrasions.

The younger boy’s mother, who didn’t want to be identified, told WXYZ-TV her son has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

“He sustained facial tissue damage to his face,” she said. “He had a black eye and a bruised nose.”

She said her son had been targeted before, and that she reported it to the school in mid-April, prior to the April 29 incident.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘Mom, it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’.”

The older boy’s mother, Cameishi Lindley, told WXYZ that her son was also suspended from school for one day. She feels it should have ended there.

“This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends,” she said.

Lindley said neither she nor her son knew of the other student’s medical condition.