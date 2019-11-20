Boys’ twin-day photo goes viral

FOLEY, Ala. (WHTM) — A picture of two five-year-olds in Alabama is creating quite the buzz on social media.

Mother, Britney Tankersley took to Facebook to share an adorable picture after her son Myles insisted on dressing like his friend Tanner for twin day in October.

According to WKRG Myles Tankersley and Tanner Hunter, both attend Magnolia School in Foley. At just five-years-old, they both have big plans ahead.

When told they were having “twin-day” at school Myles wasted no time.

Britney Tankersley told WKRG the night before “twin-day” Myles kept going on and on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class because they look “exactly the same.”

WKRG says trying to make Myles’ vision come to light, his mom searched for Tanner’s mom, texted her to get his size and headed out to buy the two matching outfits. Not sure who Tanner was or his taste in clothes the next day she sent Myles to school with the matching outfit, just hoping it would all work out. Hours later she received a picture from his teacher.

Late last night Myles went on & on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class for Twin Day because they look… Posted by Britney Tankersley on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

She says her heart just melted, obviously two very different children, but through Myles’s eyes, he didn’t see that.

The Facebook post has reached over 51,000 comments and 269,000 shares.

Myles and Tanner both say they are waiting for their moms to set up playdates.