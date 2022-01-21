You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Brian Laundrie was the only person involved in the death of Gabby Petito, and claimed responsibility for her death in his notebook, the FBI said Friday as the agency gets ready to close the investigation into the disappearance and death of the 22-year-old North Port woman.

The FBI has been the lead agency investigating Petito’s death for several months now. Petito was found dead in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing by concerned family members who had not heard from her since the end of August. Petito and Laundrie were on a road trip out west at the time.

“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider from FBI Denver said in a statement released Friday. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 by family members who said they hadn’t heard from her and were not getting answers from Laundrie’s family. The FBI said it started investigating on Sept. 12 and launched a search for Petito. One week later, they said a search team found her remains at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

A coroner later said Petito died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck with manual strangulation.”

“While law enforcement investigated all logical leads, the investigation quickly focused on the last person believed to see her alive — Mr. Laundrie,” the FBI said Friday.

Laundrie returned home to North Port without Petito on Sept. 1, according to police. According to the FBI, he used Petito’s debit card while he was driving back home from Wyoming. A federal arrest warrant was later issued for Laundrie in connection with the use of her card.

The FBI also revealed Friday that they found several texts sent between Laundrie and Petito’s phones dated after Petito’s death. The agency said Laundrie was trying to “deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.”

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance while she was still considered missing and later went missing himself.

After a weeks-long search in a Sarasota County nature reserve, Laundrie’s remains were found along with several personal items – including a notebook.

The FBI revealed Friday that Laundrie had written statements in the notebook claiming responsibility for Petito’s death.

Family members of Petito, who met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday, released a statement through their attorney shortly before the FBI announced its findings. The family said they had “no doubt” that Laundrie murdered her.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt [that] Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby,” the statement said.

