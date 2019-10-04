Bus carrying developmentally disabled flips over; 17 injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A bus carrying developmentally disabled people crashed into a car, flipped over and hit two more vehicles in Ohio on Friday, sending 17 people to hospitals.

Five people were severely injured in the accident in Sylvania Township near Toledo, but Sgt. Jared Ulinski of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told the Blade in Toledo that none was life threatening.

A driver was making a left turn into a parking lot and failed to yield Friday morning, according to the highway patrol. The bus, operated by Networking Equal Care Opportunities, then struck the driver’s car, landed on its side and hit two other vehicles.

The bus driver and 13 adult passengers were taken to hospitals, as were two drivers and a passenger of other vehicles. The driver of the fourth vehicle was unhurt.

The patrol is investigating but said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash. Ulinski said he anticipates charges to be filed against the driver who the patrol said failed to yield, but officers are waiting to see the extent of the injuries before deciding on the charges.

