California homeowner uses automatic sprinkler to deter thieves

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (WHTM) — A California homeowner turned a sprinkler into a security system aimed directly at would-be thieves.

Katie Camarena posted a video from her security camera around her home in Porterville. In the video, you see a person on a bike ride onto her property but when he gets too close to her truck, he’s hit with a powerful jet of water and bikes away.

Camarena says thieves have been stealing tools and other items from cars in the Porterville area.

So she set up a motion-activated sprinkler to protect her possessions and the move has proved to be very effective.