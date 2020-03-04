Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

California homeowner uses automatic sprinkler to deter thieves

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (WHTM) — A California homeowner turned a sprinkler into a security system aimed directly at would-be thieves.

Katie Camarena posted a video from her security camera around her home in Porterville. In the video, you see a person on a bike ride onto her property but when he gets too close to her truck, he’s hit with a powerful jet of water and bikes away.

Camarena says thieves have been stealing tools and other items from cars in the Porterville area.

So she set up a motion-activated sprinkler to protect her possessions and the move has proved to be very effective.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss