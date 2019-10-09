California men say an enormous great white shark bit their kayak

SANTA CATALINA, Calif. (WHTM) — A California man says an enormous great white shark took a bite out of his kayak Saturday.

Danny McDaniel and a friend, Jon Chambers, were kayaking near California’s Santa Catalina Island.

McDaniel said he felt something push the boat.

He said the shark sunk its teeth into the back end of the kayak and pushed him around until he was face-to-face with Chambers.

The shark let go and disappeared.

McDaniel said the entire encounter lasted about five seconds.

Chambers said the shark was at least double the length of the nine-foot kayak.