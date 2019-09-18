California restaurant employee saves man’s life

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (WHTM) – One Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after springing into action during a life-or-death situation, KGTV reports.

Tauya Nenguke, a manager at a Chick-Fil-A in Chula Vista, was outside when a man went into cardiac arrest. A camera outside the restaurant shows Nenguke running across the parking lot over to the unconscious man lying by a car.

“He wasn’t breathing or anything, his eyes were rolled back behind his head,” Nenguke told KGTV.

The video shows Nenguke doing CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

Nenguke says he loves helping people and wants to go into nursing school. KGTV says the pre-nursing classes he’s taken came in handy during the emergency.

“That was truly a real big eye-opener to my calling to be in health care because it was like instinct took over,” Nenguke said.

KGTV says his bosses and coworkers recognized his actions calling him a hero.

Nenguke says he’s applying to nursing programs. His plan is to get enrolled and start classes early next year.

–

Information from KGTV