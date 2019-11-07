California teacher rewrites popular ‘Truth Hurts’ song to inspire students

PITTSBURG, Calif. (WHTM) — The chart-topping song ‘Truth Hurts’ by Lizzo is inspiring a second-grade class in California.

Pittsburg Unified School District said teacher “Ms. Mallari uses a Lizzo song to teach her students to be GREAT.”

Ms. Mallari's Class Sings Lizzo Song About Being GREAT Ms. Mallari uses a Lizzo song to teach her students to be GREAT. This video is less than 90 seconds long…and you'll be glad you watched! This is a teacher connecting with her kids in the classroom. Thank you, Ms. Mallari! #PittsburgPride Pittsburg Unified School District Posted by Pittsburg Unified School District on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Dorothy Mallari, a second-grade teacher re-wrote the lyrics so they were more appropriate and made a video that has now gone viral.

Every year Mallari re-writes the lyrics to a popular song.

The class then sings the song as a way to get everyone excited about learning.

Many commenters on Facebook said the video was “amazing,” “inspiring,” and thanked Ms. Mallari for her creativity to engage children.

Their remixed version of Truth Hurts talks about class rules but also about working hard and how to treat everyone with respect.

Some of the lyrics include “let’s be great cuz I know we are great. I just took an ELA test turns out I’m 100 that smart.”