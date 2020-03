HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill native and country singer Ben Gallaher and his wife Monica live in Nashville. The couple lives downtown and said after hearing the city’s sirens and phone alerts, they had only 25 minutes to seek shelter. One tornado touched down just blocks from their home.

The community is now coming together. Project 615 is selling t-shirts with ‘Nashville Strong’ on them. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts.