Carter’s brings holiday magic to families with “From Santa with Love” sweepstakes

ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – On Oct. 16, Carter’s launched a new virtual twist on visiting Santa at the mall by bringing him directly to families’ doorsteps.

The “From Santa with Love” experience will be brought to 1,500 families with a personalized video from Santa Claus with the help of Cameo’s online platform. From Oct. 16 through Oct. 30, families can enter for a chance to be one of the daily winners to receive a video from Santa Claus to make up for the limited in-person visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To enter the “From Santa with Love” sweepstakes, participants can enter at CartersSantagram.com every day through the deadline. Winners will be notified by email and receive a code to redeem their holiday surprise on Cameo, where they can select their Santa and customized notes. The daily winners may redeem their Santa gram through Jan. 1, 2021.

Whether parents are looking for the perfect gift list check-in or ‘Nice List’ reminder, the “From Santa with Love” program is the first of many surprises Carter’s has in store for families and their children during the holiday season.